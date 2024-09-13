GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man escapes unhurt as car with photocopies of ₹2000 notes catches fire near Tirupattur

Published - September 13, 2024 11:36 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the accident.

The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the accident. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 58-year-old honey merchant escaped unhurt after the car he was travelling in caught fire at Bayanapalli village near Natrampalli town on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-44) on Friday.

The police said S. Abi Narasimhan, a Chennai-based honey merchant, was returning from Salem after buying a consignment of honey to sell to his clients in Chennai when he noticed smoke rising out of the bonnet of the vehicle. He abandoned the car immediately.

Based on his alert, Natrampalli police and fire fighters reached the spot but the car was completely gutted.

However, they noticed several bundles of banned 2,000 rupees notes in the trunk of the car and managed to save a few.

Initial inquiry revealed that honey merchant Mr. Narasimhan also had a registered film company, named Abi Pictures based in Kilkattalai in South Chennai. In 2018, he produced a film titled Kolaikaran Pettai but the shooting was stopped due to pandemic restrictions.

The currency notes found in the burnt car were colour photocopies meant for the said film. As the project was dropped, the printed photocopies were left in the car.

The police said they had verified and confirmed the authenticity of the details given by the merchant. They further said that an electrical short circuit might have caused the accident.

A case has been registered by Natrampalli police. A probe is under way.

