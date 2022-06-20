Chennai

Man ends life over ₹1,500 loan due

A 29-year-old man ended his life in Choolaimedu on Monday allegedly after abusive messages were sent from a loan app operator following his failure to repay the amount.

The victim has been identified as Pandian, 29, of Choolaimedu, who was a graduate and working as a manager in a hotel. The police said for the last three months, he had not been employed, and he obtained ₹5,000 through a loan app. He received a message saying that he should pay the pending amount of ₹1,500 immediately.

When he failed to do so, a person, suspected to be a collection agent of the loan app, reportedly sent abusive messages to the victim’s relatives and others. This led to a dispute in the family and in frustration he allegedly ended his life, said the police.

Choolaimedu police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)


