Man ends life after killing his three children

CHENNAI

18 May 2020 23:55 IST

A 32-year-old man killed his three children before ending his life at Vadamangalam in Sriperumpudur.

The police said Arumugam, 32, strangulated his 12-year-old daughter at home. He took his 10-year-old second daughter and seven-year-old son to a field and pushed them into a well after tying a stone to their legs. Then he hanged himself from a nearby tree.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Advertising

Advertising