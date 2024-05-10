ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after harassment from online loan app

Published - May 10, 2024 01:16 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man ended his life in Pudupet on Thursday allegedly after receiving abusive messages from the operators of an online loan app.

The police identified the victim as Gopinath, 33, of Nagappan Street, Pudupet, and was a political functionary. He had obtained ₹50,000 through an online loan app and also repaid the amount. Despite having repaid the loan amount, he kept receiving messages to settle his dues.

Unidentified persons, who may be collection agents of the loan app operator, reportedly sent abusive messages to the victim, his relatives, and others. This led to a dispute in the family, and due to this, he ended his life, the police said. The Egmore police sent the body for a post-mortem. Investigation is on. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

