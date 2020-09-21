Man electrocuted

CHENNAI

21 September 2020 23:32 IST

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted at Pattancheri village in Kancheepuram district after he came in contact with an electric wire meant to prevent pigs from getting into agricultural fields.

According to the police, Muniappan, 25, of Uttiramerur, had gone to the agricultural land taken on lease by Ananda Selvam in Pattancheri. When he was trying to change a bulb, he stepped on an electric wire meant to prevent pigs from damaging the crops.

The police registered a case and arrested Ananda Selvam. Further investigation is on.

