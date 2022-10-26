Man electrocuted while crossing the median at Madipakkam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old man died after he was electrocuted when he touched a livewire hanging from a lamppost while crossing a median at Madipakkam on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Ilavarasan, 34, a native of Ramanathapuram living in Pallikaranai and doing web-designing along with his friends.

On Tuesday, he and his friends went in a car to have dinner at an eatery on Velachery-Tambaram High Road near Kaiveli. They got down from the vehicle near Pallikaranai Eco Park and crossed the road. Two of his friends crossed the median and Ilavarasan collapsed after coming in contact with a livewire dangling from the lamppost on the median. His friends and other motorists rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he was shifted to the Government General Hospital, Chromepet where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Madipakkam police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death (electrocution).