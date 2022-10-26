Man electrocuted while crossing the median at Madipakkam

He and his friends went in a car from Pallikaranai to Kaiveli to have dinner and tried to cross the median after alighting from the car

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old man died after he was electrocuted when he touched a livewire hanging from a lamppost while crossing a median at Madipakkam on Tuesday night. 

The victim has been identified as Ilavarasan, 34, a native of Ramanathapuram living in Pallikaranai and doing web-designing along with his friends.

On Tuesday, he and his friends went in a car to have dinner at an eatery on Velachery-Tambaram High Road near Kaiveli. They got down from the vehicle near Pallikaranai Eco Park and crossed the road. Two of his friends crossed the median and Ilavarasan collapsed after coming in contact with a livewire dangling from the lamppost on the median. His friends and other motorists rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he was shifted to the Government General Hospital, Chromepet where the doctors declared him as brought dead. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Madipakkam police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death (electrocution).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app