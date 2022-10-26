Man electrocuted while crossing the median at Madipakkam

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 19:42 IST

He and his friends went in a car from Pallikaranai to Kaiveli to have dinner and tried to cross the median after alighting from the car

He and his friends went in a car from Pallikaranai to Kaiveli to have dinner and tried to cross the median after alighting from the car

A 34-year-old man died after he was electrocuted when he touched a livewire hanging from a lamppost while crossing a median at Madipakkam on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Ilavarasan, 34, a native of Ramanathapuram living in Pallikaranai and doing web-designing along with his friends. On Tuesday, he and his friends went in a car to have dinner at an eatery on Velachery-Tambaram High Road near Kaiveli. They got down from the vehicle near Pallikaranai Eco Park and crossed the road. Two of his friends crossed the median and Ilavarasan collapsed after coming in contact with a livewire dangling from the lamppost on the median. His friends and other motorists rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Later, he was shifted to the Government General Hospital, Chromepet where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Madipakkam police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death (electrocution).



Our code of editorial values