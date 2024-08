A 29-year-old man was electrocuted at his house in Kundrathur on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as M. Balamurugan, a daily-wager, who lived with his friend Suryanarayanan, a cab driver. Both were from Thanjavur. The police said Balamurugan, who was under the influence of alcohol, was electrocuted when he accidentally touched the junction box while charging his mobile phone. The Kundrathur police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.

