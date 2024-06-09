Man electrocuted near Periyapalayam, residents stage protest

Tension prevailed at Paakkam village, near Periyapalayam, in Tiruvallur, as more than 50 residents protested after the electrocution of a man on Saturday night.

The police said Prakash of Paakkam village and Veeramuthu were farming in their fields when they came into contact with a hanging electricity wire. While Prakash was electrocuted, Mr. Veeramuthu suffered severe burns and was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. The Periyapalayam police sent the body to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Angry over Prakash’s death, residents blocked Periyapalayam Main Road and sought action against officials of the Electricity Board, who the protesters alleged had not repaired the hanging cables despite several complaints. Senior police officials pacified the residents and made them disperse.