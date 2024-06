A 46-year-old plumber was electrocuted when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on him in Jalladianpet near Pallikaranai.

The police identified the victim as Ragu of Jalladianpet. On Sunday, it was raining with heavy wind near his house. When he stepped out of the house, the high-tension cable hanging above suddenly snapped and fell on him. He was electrocuted. On receipt of information, the Pallikaranai police recovered his body and conducted an investigation.