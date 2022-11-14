Man electrocuted at T. Nagar restaurant 

November 14, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old man was electrocuted in a restaurant in T. Nagar on Sunday reportedly when he touched a shutter.

The victim was identified as K. Babu, 27, of Ariyalur district. He joined as a server with the restaurant on Nair Road in T. Nagar on Saturday. Around 7 p.m. when Babu touched a steel shutter in the shop he was thrown. Others rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Based on the complaint, the Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and further investigations are on. A live wire from the electric box came in contact with the shutter and Babu inadvertently touched it, said the police.