Man duped in electricity bill fraud

₹8.8 lakh recovered; efforts on to trace online fraudsters

The Cyber Crime Police at Anna Nagar recovered ₹8.8 lakh which a Mogappair resident lost through unauthorised transactions carried out by online fraudsters operating from Rajasthan.

Romie Pynadan, 52, lodged a complaint with the Thirumangalam police on June 22 that he had received an SMS informing him that he had failed to pay the electricity bill and asked him pay up immediately, or the supply would be disconnected.

Mr. Romie contacted the number mentioned in the SMS and the person on other side, pretending to be a worker of the electricity department, offered to facilitate the payment and asked Mr. Romie to download a mobile phone application called 'R cube'. The caller asked him to pay ₹20 and share the screen shot.

As soon as the complainant downloaded the app, the fraudster accessed the user name and password of the victim. Within a few minutes, Mr. Romie was shocked to be informed through SMS that ₹8.88 lakh was debited from his bank account. He immediately contacted the helpline number, 1930, for redress of cyber crimes and approached the cyber crime police.

Cyber Crime Inspector P. Shanthi Devi said, “We quickly analysed the transactions. The money was transferred through pay wallets in Rajasthan. The transactions were frozen and bankers were asked to return money. The bank admitted that it was a fraudulent transaction, and recredited the amount to the complainant’s account on Tuesday.”

Efforts are being made to trace the fraudsters, the police said.