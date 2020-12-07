Man drowns while trying to rescue daughter at Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai

The 11-year-old was swept into the sea by a huge wave, but fishermen managed to rescue her, police said

A 55-year-old man drowned while trying to rescue his 11-year-old daughter, who was swept into the sea by a huge wave at Thiruvanmiyur beach on Monday. His daughter was rescued by fishermen of the locality.

Thiruvanmiyur police said that K. Balaji, a resident of Vellai Amman Koil Street, Shastri Nagar, had taken his daughter to play at the Thiruvanmiyur new beach. While his daughter was playing on the shore, a huge wave swept her into the sea. Hearing her cries, the father sought the help of local fishermen and went into the sea to rescue her. While the fishermen rescued the girl safely, the father drowned, police said.

Alerted, Thiruvanmiyur police went to the spot and after a few hours, found the body floating a few kilometres away from the site of the incident. The body was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital from where it has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, the police official said.

The Thiruvanmiyur police have filed a case and are investigating.