Man drowns in swimming pool at resort near Kalpakkam

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are interrogating his colleagues

Published - July 09, 2024 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 43- year-old man drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Kalpakkam.

The police identified the victim as V. Mohanarangam of Pazhavanthangal, who worked at a car service centre. On Saturday, he and his colleagues had gone to a resort at Kunnathur village. On Sunday, they took a dip in the swimming pool. When his colleagues returned to their rooms, they noticed that Mohanarangam was missing. They quickly went to the pool and found him in the water.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The Sadras police recovered the body and sent it to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are interrogating his colleagues. 

