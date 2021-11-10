Chennai

Man drowns in ditch near railway tracks

A daily wage labourer from Korukkupet died on Sunday night after he fell into a ditch near the railway tracks along the Korrukkupet-Basin Bridge junction.

An officer attached to the Government Railway Police said people living near the tracks alerted the police that a body was floating in the ditch.

A team immediately rushed to the spot and found the body of a person aged around 40 in the ditch.

Victim identified

The police have identified the victim as Jayavelu of Meenambal Nagar. The family of the victim had given a man missing complaint after he did not return home for more than a day.

The body was sent to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.


