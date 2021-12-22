Man dies while spraying pesticides on board a ship

Two workers of a private contractor fell unconscious while spraying pesticides inside a ship that was to leave for Vietnam

A 43-year-old employee of a private contractor at Chennai Port allegedly died of suffocation while he was spraying pesticides on storerooms on board a commercial ship bound for Vietnam.

The name of the victim was given as Ramasamy, a native of Virudhunagar district. He and Jagadeesan were employed by a private contractor to spray pesticides in commercial carriers transporting food items.

The police said on Tuesday, the duo was spraying inside the rooms stored with corn which was bound for Vietnam. As the duo did not come out for long, the crew found them unconscious. They were rushed to the private hospital where Ramasamy was declared brought dead.

Jegadeesan gained consciousness after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Teynampet. The Port police have registered a case.