GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man dies when taken for police inquiry in Thiruvallur district 

April 14, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter died after complaining of chest pain when he was being taken to a court for remand from Sevvapet Police station, Thiruvallur district, on Saturday. 

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Santhakumar, who was in his 30s and had more than 12 criminal cases including two murders on his sheet. He was the prime accused in the murder of  P.P.G. Shankar, State treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the BJP and Valarpuram. Shankar was hacked to death by a gang near Nazarathpet on the outskirts of Chennai in April, 2023 while he was travelling in his car on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. The gang hurled country bombs at the vehicle.

Shanthakumar was arrested by Nazarthpet police along with others. At least 12 persons of the case were detained under Goondas Act and as Goondas was quashed by the court, seven of them came out on bail. As per bail conditions, they will have to appear before Nazarathpet police station and sign regularly from Monday. 

Police sources said they came out on bail recently and  were camping at a wedding hall in Putlur police station limits. On suspicion, police personnel from Sevvapet secured the seven from the location on Saturday morning and brought them to the station. A senior police officer said, “ Our inquiry revealed that they did not have money to meet their needs. So they were planning to commit another offence to get some money to meet the expenses. On suspicion, the police personnel from Sevvapet apprehended them and conducted an enquiry with them. During the interrogation, their plan was also confirmed. When they were taken to a court from the police station, Santhakumar complained of chest pain and fainted. He was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital, Thiruvallur where he was declared as brought dead. The initial investigation suggested that he had a cardiac arrest.”  

His relatives and family members alleged that he died to custodial torture. However, the senior police officer said there were no external injuries and there was no excess on the part of police personnel so far investigation revealed. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.