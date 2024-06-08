ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of electric shock while decking up house for wife’s birthday

Published - June 08, 2024 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was electrocuted on Thursday while setting up decorative lights for his wife’s birthday at their house in West Mambalam.

The police identified the victim as S. Augustine Paul, 29. According to them, he suffered a massive shock and collapsed in the house. His family members rushed him to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem. The man had married only eight months ago. The police have registered a case of unnatural death

In another incident, a 54-year-old man was electrocuted on Thursday after he touched a street light post at the median of a road in Kasimedu.

The victim has been identified as Seetharaman, who worked as a security guard at a wedding hall. On Thursday, after completing his work, he was returning home. As the rainwater had stagnated on the road due to heavy rain, he attempted to cross the road without stepping on the water. He inadvertently touched the street light in an attempt to hold it before jumping across a puddle, and was electrocuted.

He died on the spot. The Kasimedu police have registered a case and are investigating.

Another electrocution

Meanwhile, a 30-year supervisor of a private firm was electrocuted while visiting a site where a modern incinerator was being set up at Ambattur, and came into contact with a high tension wire. The victim has been identified as Veerabadran of Ambattur.

