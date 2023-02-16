Man dies in clash at food street of Anna Nagar, two arrested

February 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 29-year-old man died in the early hours of Thursday after he was attacked by a group of men who clashed with his friends when they went to dine at a food court around midnight on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Senthil Kumar, 29, a textile shopowner from Red Hills. Since it was his birthday, he accompanied his friends in cars to the food street located on the Second Avenue of Anna Nagar.

Another group of men who came in another car reached the place for dining. Following a petty quarrel, the groups clashed with each other. Senthil Kumar was grievously injured and his friends took him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Thirumangalam police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

