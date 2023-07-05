Man dies from shock on learning of son’s death in village near Avadi

July 05, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 72-year-old father of a daily wage labourer died from shock on Wednesday upon learning that his 49-year-old son was killed in a road accident on Tuesday.

The police said Ashok Kumar, a resident of Palavedu village near Avadi, was a daily wage labourer at a private company. When he was returning home on his two-wheeler on Tuesday, a speeding mini-truck hit him near Pakkam village. In the impact, Ashok Kumar was thrown off the vehicle and suffered injuries. He was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died early on Wednesday.

New of Ashok Kumar’s death was relayed to his father Kuppan, who fainted and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The Thirunindravur police have filed a case and are investigating.

