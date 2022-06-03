Chennai

Man dies as bike hits a dog, son critical

A 27-year-old man and his father, who was riding pillion, fell from their bike after hitting a community dog on the road near Kadambathur on Thursday. While the man died, his son is in a critical condition.

The victim was identified as Lakshmipathy, 55, who was a resident of Perambakkam Nagar in Tiruvallur district. On Thursday,  Lakshmipathy and his son Bhuvanesh were on their way to a temple near Kadambathur. A stray dog sprinted across the road all of a sudden. Bhuvanesh lost control of the vehicle and hit the dog. In the impact, both fell down. Passers-by rushed them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Lakshmipathy died and his son is in a critical condition.


