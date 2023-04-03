ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies, another injured after hut catches fire in Kancheepuram district

April 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police suspect the fire could have been caused by an incorrectly turned off kerosene stove

The Hindu Bureau

One man died, and another man sustained severe burn injuries in a fire accident near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district, after the roof of the hut in which they were sleeping, caught fire, late on the night of Saturday, April 1.

Police identified the deceased as Venkatesan 40, who was employed at a private factory. He was living in a hut at Rajampet. As his wife and two sons had gone out of town, Venkatesan had his friend Saravanan come over to his place. The duo had dinner at home and then went to sleep.

Police suspect the fire could have started via a kerosene stove that the duo had used on Saturday night to cook their dinner and that had not been turned off properly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US