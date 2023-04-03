Man dies, another injured after hut catches fire in Kancheepuram district

April 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

One man died, and another man sustained severe burn injuries in a fire accident near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district, after the roof of the hut in which they were sleeping, caught fire, late on the night of Saturday, April 1.

Police identified the deceased as Venkatesan 40, who was employed at a private factory. He was living in a hut at Rajampet. As his wife and two sons had gone out of town, Venkatesan had his friend Saravanan come over to his place. The duo had dinner at home and then went to sleep.

Police suspect the fire could have started via a kerosene stove that the duo had used on Saturday night to cook their dinner and that had not been turned off properly.

ADVERTISEMENT