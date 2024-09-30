GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after two-wheeler hits barricade in Velachery

The accident occurred as he was proceeding towards his hostel on a two-wheeler without a helmet on the Velachery Bypass Road

Published - September 30, 2024 06:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old motorist was killed after he reportedly hit a barricade on the Velachery Bypass Road in Chennai in the early hours of Monday (September 30, 2024). 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said the deceased, R. Gowri Shankar, a native of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, worked at a private company. He was proceeding towards his hostel on a two-wheeler without a helmet on the Velachery Bypass Road at around 2 a.m. on Monday when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a concrete barricade.

He sustained severe injuries to his head and was killed on the spot. 

The Guindy Traffic Investigation police, on being alerted about the accident, arrived at the spot and sent his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem examination. 

