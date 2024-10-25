ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after losing control of bike

Published - October 25, 2024 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man died after losing control of the bike and skidding over a speed-breaker near Paruthipattu in Avadi early Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Rajkumar, a native of Katpadi in Vellore district. He was working in a private finance company in Poonamallee. Police said that around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he was proceeding to Avadi from Porur on his two-wheeler. When he was near Paruthipattu, he rode over a speed breaker and lost his balance. Upon information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and investigated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US