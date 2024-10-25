GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after losing control of bike

Published - October 25, 2024 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man died after losing control of the bike and skidding over a speed-breaker near Paruthipattu in Avadi early Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Rajkumar, a native of Katpadi in Vellore district. He was working in a private finance company in Poonamallee. Police said that around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he was proceeding to Avadi from Porur on his two-wheeler. When he was near Paruthipattu, he rode over a speed breaker and lost his balance. Upon information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and investigated.

