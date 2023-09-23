ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after falling into chlorine tank at Perungudi treatment plant  

September 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old worker at a sewage treatment plant in Perungudi died after accidentally falling into a 12-foot deep tank filled with chlorine on Friday.

The dead man was identified as R. Muthukumar, 32, of Karur. He was asked to be on the top of the tank to monitor the cleaning process. On Friday evening, the staff heard a noise from the tank and found he had fallen inside. He was pulled out and found dead. His body was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The Semmenchery police registered a case and further investigation is on. EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US