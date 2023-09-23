Man dies after falling into chlorine tank at Perungudi treatment plant  

September 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 32-year-old worker at a sewage treatment plant in Perungudi died after accidentally falling into a 12-foot deep tank filled with chlorine on Friday.

The dead man was identified as R. Muthukumar, 32, of Karur. He was asked to be on the top of the tank to monitor the cleaning process. On Friday evening, the staff heard a noise from the tank and found he had fallen inside. He was pulled out and found dead. His body was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The Semmenchery police registered a case and further investigation is on. EOM