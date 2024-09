V. Chandrachari, 68, of Madipakkam was killed after he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell down from his vehicle near Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road at Karthikeyapuram on Saturday. Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered a head injury and died on the spot. The Mount Traffic Investigation police sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

