Man dies after falling from suburban train

January 17, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

A 40-year-old man died after falling from a suburban train at Putlur railway station on Wednesday.

The Tiruvallur Government Railway Police (GRP) have filed a case and are investigating. The victim, Venkatesa Nageswararao, a native of Hyderabad, was travelling in the train that was plying from Thiruttani to Moore Market complex railway station. He was standing near the entrance of the coach and as the train reached Putlur station, he slipped and fell down and died on the spot, said a police officer of Tiruvallur GRP.

Other passengers called the railway officials, who then informed the Tiruvallur GRP. Police officials visited the accident spot and sent his body to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.