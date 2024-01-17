GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after falling from suburban train

January 17, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man died after falling from a suburban train at Putlur railway station on Wednesday.

The Tiruvallur Government Railway Police (GRP) have filed a case and are investigating. The victim, Venkatesa Nageswararao, a native of Hyderabad, was travelling in the train that was plying from Thiruttani to Moore Market complex railway station. He was standing near the entrance of the coach and as the train reached Putlur station, he slipped and fell down and died on the spot, said a police officer of Tiruvallur GRP.

Other passengers called the railway officials, who then informed the Tiruvallur GRP. Police officials visited the accident spot and sent his body to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.