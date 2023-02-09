HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after coming out of a septic tank in an apartment in Karapakkam 

The victim was one of the three workers who were engaged for the task; the police register a case under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and have detained two persons

February 09, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Senthilkumar of Kundrathur who died while cleaning a septic tank of an apartment in Karapakkam on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar of Kundrathur who died while cleaning a septic tank of an apartment in Karapakkam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 47-year-old man died of asphyxiation on Wednesday while cleaning a septic tank of an apartment in Karapakkam.

The victim has been identified as Senthilkumar of Kundrathur.

A sewage cleaning contractor engaged Senthilkumar, Arul, 47, and Praveen, 20, of Kovilambakkam for cleaning the septic tank. The three got into the tank at the apartment which has 270 flats and were cleaning it.

Mr. Arul and Mr. Praveen came out after cleaning a portion of the tank near the manhole.

Senthilkumar, who complained of breathlessness, came out and he fainted.

The other workers alerted 108 ambulance services. Senthilkumar was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Kannagi Nagar police have registered a case under Section 304(i) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police arrested two persons, including the manager of contract firm.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.