Man dies after coming out of a septic tank in an apartment in Karapakkam 

February 09, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

A 47-year-old man died of asphyxiation on Wednesday while cleaning a septic tank of an apartment in Karapakkam.

The victim has been identified as Senthilkumar of Kundrathur.

A sewage cleaning contractor engaged Senthilkumar, Arul, 47, and Praveen, 20, of Kovilambakkam for cleaning the septic tank. The three got into the tank at the apartment which has 270 flats and were cleaning it.

Mr. Arul and Mr. Praveen came out after cleaning a portion of the tank near the manhole.

Senthilkumar, who complained of breathlessness, came out and he fainted.

The other workers alerted 108 ambulance services. Senthilkumar was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Kannagi Nagar police have registered a case under Section 304(i) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police arrested two persons, including the manager of contract firm.