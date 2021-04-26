Chennai

Man dies after being stung by honey bees

A 34-year-old man, hired by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Seweraage Board (CMWSSB) to clean a water tank at a park in Padi, died on Sunday, after he was stung by honey bees on Saturday.

Five others, who were with him, and seven Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel who went to rescue them were attacked and are under treatment.

According to police, S. Sundar of Kodungaiyur, and five others from his locality were roped in to clean a water tank at Millennium Park on Saturday.

During lunch hour, when they were climbing down the stairwell in the tank, honey bees reportedly attacked them. Sundar and three others managed to climb down, but a few workers were stuck on the stairs.

Personnel from the J.J. Nagar and Kilpauk fire stations rushed to the spot.

