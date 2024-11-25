 />

Man dies after being hit by suburban train near Urapakkam

Updated - November 25, 2024 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man was killed reportedly after being hit by a suburban train near Urapakkam on Saturday (November 23, 2024) night. The Tambaram Government Railway Police have filed a case and are investigating, 

A senior official of the GRP said the deceased Samsudeen, a native of Veeraganur area of ​​Salem district, worked as a tea master at a tea shop in Vandalur. On Saturday night, after work, he bought alcohol from a TASMAC shop nearby and headed home. He was reportedly hit by an electric train proceeding from Beach to Chengalpattu as he was trying to cross the tracks between Vandalur and Urapakkam. He died on the spot. 

The GRP sent the body of the victim to Government Chengalpattu hospital for postmortem examination. 

