Man detained for the murder of wife near Red Hills

He killed her at Kona Falls in Andhra Pradesh

The Red Hills police have detained a man for the murder of his 18-year-old wife on Saturday.

They identified the accused as Madhan, a resident of Jothi Nagar, Padiyanallur near Red Hills. The police said Madhan, who was working as a mechanic, married Tamilselvi four months ago against the wishes of her parents Manickam and Balkis. Last month, the parents learned that Tamilselvi had suddenly disappeared and got no proper explanation from Madhan. The parents filed a police complaint in Red Hills police station in the first week of July.

However, the police let Madhan and his friends off after interrogating them. But with the parents filing a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, the police detained Madhan again. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering his wife over a verbal argument when they had gone to Kona Falls, near Chittoor, in Andhra Pradesh on June 26.

Immediately, the police sought the assistance of the Narayanavanam Mandal town police station in Andhra Pradesh, and after viewing the footage of CCTV cameras in the area, they were able to confirm Tamilselvi’s murder.

The police have planned to use drone to search for the victim’s body as the Kona Falls is a thickly wooded area, a police officer said.