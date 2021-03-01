ChennaiCHENNAI 01 March 2021 01:14 IST
Man detained for pushing brother-in-law to death
Updated: 01 March 2021 01:14 IST
They had an argument over money matters
A man has been detained for reportedly pushing his brother-in-law to death in Kotturpuram police station limits on Thursday night.
According to the police, Natarajan from Thousand Lights locality went to his brother-in-law Sivaraman’s house in Kotturpuram and an argument broke out between them over money.
A scuffle ensued between the two and Sivaraman pushed Natarajan away. An injured Natarajan was rushed to a private hospital where he died.
The police have taken up investigation.
