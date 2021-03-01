Man detained for pushing brother-in-law to death

They had an argument over money matters

A man has been detained for reportedly pushing his brother-in-law to death in Kotturpuram police station limits on Thursday night.

According to the police, Natarajan from Thousand Lights locality went to his brother-in-law Sivaraman’s house in Kotturpuram and an argument broke out between them over money.

A scuffle ensued between the two and Sivaraman pushed Natarajan away. An injured Natarajan was rushed to a private hospital where he died.

The police have taken up investigation.