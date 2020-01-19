Man detained at Chennai airport for shouting ‘down down NPR’

A man was detained by security officals at the Chennai airport on January 19 when he shouted ‘Down down NPR rpt NPR,’ minutes before Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here to address a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) event.

Police said the man had arrived at the airport to meet a relative and enquired why there was enhanced security.

On being told that the FM would be arriving here, he shouted ‘Down down NPR rpt NPR’, following which he was detained, they said.

Ms. Sitharaman will address a CAA event here, which is part of BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign in support of the Act.