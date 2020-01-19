Man detained at Chennai airport for shouting ‘down down NPR’

A man was detained by security officals at the Chennai airport on January 19 when he shouted ‘Down down NPR rpt NPR,’ minutes before Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here to address a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) event.
Police said the man had arrived at the airport to meet a relative and enquired why there was enhanced security.
On being told that the FM would be arriving here, he shouted ‘Down down NPR rpt NPR’, following which he was detained, they said.
Ms. Sitharaman will address a CAA event here, which is part of BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign in support of the Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.