Man, daughter found dead in house near Poonamallee

A 32-year-old man and his daughter were found dead in a house near Poonamallee on Tuesday.

The police said Mohan of Senneerkuppam and his wife had recently become estranged, and he had custody of their 5-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, a neighbour found that the house was locked and knocked on the door. As there was no answer, he informed the Poonamallee police, who broke open the door, and found the bodies of Mohan and his daughter. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.