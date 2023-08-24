Man, daughter found dead in Ayanavaram

August 24, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were found dead in their house at Ayanavaram on Wednesday. The police suspect that the man might have killed his daughter and then ended his life. He had mounting debts, which were a result of online gambling.

The police identified the dead as Geetha Krishnan and Manasa. Krishnan was working as a conservancy supervisor in ESI Hospital and staying at Poosanam Street, Ayanavaram. He incurred debts as he became addicted to online gambling. He suffered financial loss and his wife ended her life and he strangulated his elder daughter to death in 2020. He was arrested and released on bail. He had been staying with his younger daughter since then. One of his friends visited his house on Wednesday night and found the two dead.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.