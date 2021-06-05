Man crushed to death in Mannady

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 23:52 IST

A 58-year-old man died at a temple in Mannady after a concrete slab collapsed on him.

The victim was identified as Diwakar, 58, a resident of Velachery, and was working as a contract staff at the Customs Department. He used to visit the Rettai Vinayagar temple on Thambu Chetty Street daily. On Saturday, a concrete slab from the temple wall collapsed on him. He died on the spot. Police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and registered a case.

