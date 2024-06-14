ADVERTISEMENT

Man crushed to death at stone crushing unit near Moovarasampet

Published - June 14, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three, including lorry driver, held for accidentally unloading a truckload of stone on the victim

The Hindu Bureau

The Pallavaram police arrested a lorry driver and two helpers of a stone crushing unit near Moovarasampet for the death of 44-year-old resident of Tirusulam on Friday.

The Tambaram police said a private stone crushing unit near a quarry on Moovarasampet Main Road was in operation. On Thursday around 1 a.m., one of the unit’s trucks had brought a truck load of stones and unloaded them near the crusher machine, unaware that a person was sleeping near it. Hearing the person’s cries for help, workers realised someone had been buried under the stones.

They immediately informed the Pallavaram police, who retrieved the body and identified it as that of V. Maharaja of Bhajanai Koil Street in Tirusulam. It was later sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

K. Murugan, the truck driver and L. Velu and M. Ayappan, his helpers, were arrested.

