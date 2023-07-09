Man critical after being hit by container truck at Chennai port

July 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old administrative staff working for a container firm at Chennai port is in critical condition after being hit by a container truck on Saturday. The police said Harish Kumar, a resident of Vyasarpadi, worked as a checking staff for a container company. On Saturday, when he was checking container trucks inside the port, one of the vehicles hit him as it was reversing. Harish Kumar was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital with severe injuries. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the Harbour police seized the truck and arrested its driver Sivakumar of Tiruvannamalai.