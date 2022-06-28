Man convicted of rape gets 10 years in prison

The Mahila Court at Allikulam campus has sentenced a 48-year-old man 10 years’ imprisonment after convicting him for raping a 27-year-old woman in 2016.

The girl’s mother spotted her being raped by Muthu, but he managed to escape. The all-women police, Mylapore, arrested Muthu and booked him. He was remanded and tried for the offence before the Mylapore Court.

At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced him to be imprisoned for 10 years and imposed ₹25,000 as fine.