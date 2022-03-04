Man convicted for assaulting former councillor

30-year-old sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for four years

A sessions court has convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for four years for assaulting a councillor of the Thirunindravur town panchayat in 2013.

The police said Babu, 40, lodged a complaint with the Thirunindravur police on November 16, 2013 that A.C. Baskar, councillor of the 10th ward, was assaulted by Dinesh Anand and six others because of previous enmity. Baskar suffered a grievous head injury.

A case was registered and all the accused persons were remanded in judicial custody. After completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet before a Tiruvallur court.

As four of the accused persons failed to appear before the court, the case was split, and trial was conducted in respect of three others. The court convicted Dinesh Anand and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for four years and fined him ₹10,000. He was lodged at the Tiruvallur sub-jail. Suresh Babu, 51, and Venkatesan, 40, were acquitted.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the public prosecutor and the inspector of police, Thirunindravur, for their efforts to get the conviction.