Man cheated of over ₹50,000 through QR code scam

Special Correspondent March 13, 2022 17:32 IST

An unidentified person, under the guise of making payment through a QR code, cheated Mr. Shukla of the amount

A 54-year-old Vadapalani resident has filed a complaint with the Vadapalani police against an unidentified person who had cheated him of more than ₹50,000 through an online website. N. Shikhar Shukla, a resident of an apartment on Arcot Road, said an unidentified person had contacted him regarding an advertisement that he put up online for the sale of his refrigerator. The accused had asked him to receive the amount through a QR code of a Paytm link. However, Mr. Shukla was shocked when ₹18,000 was debited from his bank account upon scanning the code. When contacted, the accused said he had sent a wrong QR code and sent another one, through which Mr. Shukla lost money again. After trying the person’s number several times, Mr. Shukla realised he was cheated. The complaint has been referred to the Cyber Cell for further action.



