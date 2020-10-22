Man cheated of ₹2 lakh by self-styled godman

A 45-year-old man from Tenkasi, who sold his mini truck “to ward off the evil eye”, was cheated to the tune of ₹2 lakh by a self-styled godman.

The victim, K. Rajakumaran of Meenatchipuram in Tenkasi district, recently met a godman and had sought a solution for the continued good health of his family members.

The police said the godman told Mr. Rajakumaran that his enemies had cast black magic upon him, and to ward off the effects, he would need ₹2 lakh and a pair of roosters. Believing him, Mr. Rajakumaran sold his mini truck for ₹5 lakh and reached Chennai, along with his kin, carrying ₹2 lakh with them. He met the trickster near the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The godman then took the money and left, claiming he was going to buy puja items, but he never returned.

Mr. Rajakumaran, who realised that he was being cheated, approached the Washermenpet police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.