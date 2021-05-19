Chennai

Man charred to death

A 35-year-old man was charred to death while trying to reverse his car that had hit an electric transformer in Pallikaranai.

The victim, Kaja Nizamuddin, working as a manager in a leading inner garment firm, was a resident of Bharathipuram.

Police said while Kaja Nizamuddin was proceeding in his car in Meenakshipuram, he lost control and rammed an electric transformer.

Nizamuddin initially alighted from the car and was talking to passersby who came to his rescu. He also alerted the Pallikaranai Police about the accident. A few minutes later, he got into his car and started the engine to reverse the vehicle when a fire engulfed it, charring him to death.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Medavakkam arrived at the spot and put out the fire. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and experts of Forensic Science Department gathered samples from the spot.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 4:06:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-charred-to-death/article34591480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY