Man charred to death

A 35-year-old man was charred to death while trying to reverse his car that had hit an electric transformer in Pallikaranai.

The victim, Kaja Nizamuddin, working as a manager in a leading inner garment firm, was a resident of Bharathipuram.

Police said while Kaja Nizamuddin was proceeding in his car in Meenakshipuram, he lost control and rammed an electric transformer.

Nizamuddin initially alighted from the car and was talking to passersby who came to his rescu. He also alerted the Pallikaranai Police about the accident. A few minutes later, he got into his car and started the engine to reverse the vehicle when a fire engulfed it, charring him to death.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Medavakkam arrived at the spot and put out the fire. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and experts of Forensic Science Department gathered samples from the spot.