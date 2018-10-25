Man charred to death

A 64-year-old theatre owner was charred to death after the bed on which he was sleeping caught fire on Wednesday evening. The police suspect that the fire was triggered due to a short-circuit in the air-conditioner in his bedroom.

According to the police, Raman, 64, owner of Ram Ratna theatre in Avadi, was living alone on Alamathy Road, Veerapuram in Avadi Tank Factory police station limits. On Wednesday evening, the maid noticed smoke coming from the house and tried to get in. But it was locked from inside, said a police officer. She alerted the neighbours and they informed the fire and rescue services control room and the police. “A fire-fighting vehicle from Avadi reached the spot and broke into the house and found Raman dead in his bedroom on the ground floor,” said a fire and rescue services officer. The police suspect Raman was asleep when the accident happened.