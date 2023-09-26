ADVERTISEMENT

Man caught while trying to snatch chain from an elderly woman

September 26, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old youth who allegedly snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Puzhuthivakkam. The police said G. Lakshmi, 67, of Sengeniyamman Kovil Street, Puzhuthivakkam, was standing in front of her house on Monday morning and a man riding a two-wheeler snatched the gold chain from her neck on the pretext of enquiring about an address and tried to flee the spot. However, the public caught him after hearing her cries for help. The Madipakkam police arrested the suspected who has been identified as G. Udayakumar, 25, of Srivilliputhur. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US