Man caught while trying to snatch chain from an elderly woman

September 26, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old youth who allegedly snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Puzhuthivakkam. The police said G. Lakshmi, 67, of Sengeniyamman Kovil Street, Puzhuthivakkam, was standing in front of her house on Monday morning and a man riding a two-wheeler snatched the gold chain from her neck on the pretext of enquiring about an address and tried to flee the spot. However, the public caught him after hearing her cries for help. The Madipakkam police arrested the suspected who has been identified as G. Udayakumar, 25, of Srivilliputhur. 

