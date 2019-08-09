Man booked under POCSO

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Pulianthope All-Women police under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Police said Jayabal reportedly molested a minor girl living in Pulianthope. A few days ago, the minor girl went missing and her parents had lodged a complaint with the Pulianthope police station. During investigation, the police came to know that she was admitted at the Chengalpattu government hospital.

She told the police that Jayabal had taken her to a resort in Mamallapuram and sexually assaulted her. The police nabbed him from Mamallapuram. He was booked under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.