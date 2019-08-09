Man booked under POCSO

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Pulianthope All-Women police under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Police said Jayabal reportedly molested a minor girl living in Pulianthope. A few days ago, the minor girl went missing and her parents had lodged a complaint with the Pulianthope police station. During investigation, the police came to know that she was admitted at the Chengalpattu government hospital.
She told the police that Jayabal had taken her to a resort in Mamallapuram and sexually assaulted her. The police nabbed him from Mamallapuram. He was booked under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor